PSD proposes granting salary bonus for teachers

Social Democratic Party (PSD) proposes granting a salary bonus for teachers and auxiliary school staff in the context of the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said on Wednesday the chair of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu.

"PSD does not accept the PNL Government mocking teachers and pensioners! That is why we propose granting a salary bonus for teachers and auxiliary school staff, because they are now in the forefront with the opening of schools, but also in compliance with the law on pension increase," Marcel Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.According to him, "Orban has a majority in the Parliament together with its allies: USR [Save Romania Union], PMP [People's Movement Party] and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania]"."They should assume the rejection of these proposals and not look for culprits because they have no excuse. Or do you only have a majority only when you want to remain in office?!," Ciolacu adds.