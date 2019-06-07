PSD's CExN votes to organise Congress on 29 June; new leadership to be elected

The National Executive Committee (CExN) of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) voted by a majority for the proposal of organising a party Congress on 29 June, to change the party statute and elect a new leadership, PSD Giurgiu Chairman Niculae Badalau announced on Friday at the end of the CExN meeting.

"There was a proposal made by Mrs. interim chairperson, a proposal that was voted on and adopted by a wide majority. There will be a Congress with elections, the statute change, in the first part, and in the second part of the Congress, I believe, with the validation of the candidate for Romania's president," Badalau said.

He has confirmed that the date of the Congress will be 29 June and pointed out that a new Political Bureau will be elected within the Congress.

He added that until the Congress an adaptation of the governance programme to the current needs was also necessary.

He informed that he would support Viorica Dancila for PSD chair, if she decided to run for this office.