PSD's Dancila: Resuming dialogue with citizens becomes priority, hence our travel to all counties

National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila said on Friday in Galati that resuming dialogue with the citizens becomes a priority for the new PSD leadership, hence their travelling to all the counties.

She added that one of the reasons for the defeat of PSD in the elections to the European Parliament is related to deficiencies in getting in touch with the citizens.

"Contact with the citizens was not what it should have been, and maybe that made the citizens, our voters, many of whom did not vote for anyone, did not show up to vote, believe that their opinion does not matter, that we are not really open to dialogue. Therefore, our trip to all the counties of the country; resuming dialogue with the citizens becomes a priority to us," said Dancila.

She added that her party's failure in the May 26 European elections is also related to the fact that during the electioneering communication did not match what the citizens wanted.

"What we really needed to communicate was relegated to a second place, because this government is not perfect; it is not a government that has solved all the problems, but it has been an efficient government and a lot of things have been accomplished from the objectives of the ruling programme. We spoke too little about these achievements. We went to other themes and those themes attracted the attention of the public, " said the PSD leader.

Dancila criticised the way in which the party's electioneering was carried out, saying that that should have been achieved also by a much more intense participation of the central leadership in local events.

"We have understood the message conveyed by the electorate; we want to make up for the mistakes we made and we want our future messages and our future projects to match reality and what the voters demand. (...) We want to prove in the presidential election that PSD is a really strong party and backed up by the citizens of the country," added Dancila, who on Friday visited the PSD county chapters in Braila, Galati and Tulcea.