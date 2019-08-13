PSD's Dancila, surprised by ALDE's Tariceanu's statements

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule, said on Tuesday that she was surprised by the statements of the national leader of PSD's junior coalition partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, about not wanting to be part of an "impotent government," and that she would like his views to be discussed inside the ruling coalition, not in the media.

"Honestly, I am surprised by these statements of Mr Tariceanu. I believe that this government has achieved results and I believe that Mr Tariceanu has ministers in this Government. The reference is probably to his ministers, because you cannot judge all the people in a government. Other things are important to me, not answering to Mr Tariceanu. That is his opinion, I would like this opinion to be discussed inside coalition, and not in the media. I will not discuss Mr Tariceanu's statements, for it is now important to me to increase the pension computation point on September 1, to increase the minimum allowance, to come up with adjustment of projects, to have an extraordinary session where we will give those emergency ordinances that justify our desire to fight against crime. So, there are other things we have in the foreground, our preparation for the presidential elections," Dancila said in Craiova.

She added that such statements are doing no good and the stability of the country is important to her, to the members of the Government and the PSD members.

Tariceanu said in an interview on Tuesday that he does not agree with the reshuffle suggested by Dancila. He said that "the government is operating out of inertia" and that he does not want to be part of an "impotent government."