PSD's Dancila:We'll ensure a competent governing all the way;we wish others success in the campaign

Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated that there are still many things to be done and the current Executive will ensure a competent governing "all the way', wishing the others success in the campaign.

"These days, there is an entire series of complaints, scenarios, all emerging because of a momentary imbalance which was created by ALDE pulling out of the governing. I want to offer everyone the guarantee that the Government further does its job, we will ensure a competent governing all the way. Let nobody have a shadow of a doubt. We don't play and we don't do a back and forth with the Government and the country's stability, depending on how it suits us electorally. My main concern is the good functioning of the state institutions, which means stability and balance in society," Dancila wrote on her Facebook page.

The PSD leader argues that there are still "various" people who are "politically climbing" on a favourable context and forget what needs to be done for Romania.

The PM thanked Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu, saying that she "proved commitment and maturity, through her decision to put the Romanians' interest first."

Prime Minister Dancila believes that anyone who doesn't have the courage to assume the governing "shouldn't have the courage to come and ask for votes ever again."