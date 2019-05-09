PSD's Dragnea: Basescu and Iohannis have driven this people to hatred and division

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Thursday at the rally organised in Iasi that former President Traian Basescu and President Klaus Iohannis have driven the people to hatred and division, and turned the people against each other, adding that Romania currently needs patriotism and patriots.

"Today, Romania needs, more than ever, what it lost during the Basescu and Iohannis regimes, [namely, it needs] patriotism and patriots. We all need a motherland because our country has forgotten to be a homeland. Basescu and then Iohannis have driven this people to hatred and division, they have turned people against each other, made the Romanians believe that they are of two kinds, and that they should fight among themselves. I will say it here and I will say it bluntly: the Romanians are not of two kinds, namely some of them good and others bad, just as Iohannis argues. Nobody has the right to split them in camps, to divide them. Those who sent him that's all they know. Because they don't understand that Romanians are all Romanians," Dragnea stated in the speech he delivered before the participants of the rally.

The PSD rally in Iasi is attended by several tens of thousands of people. Prior to the beginning of the rally, Liviu Dragnea mingle with the crowd participating in the rally.