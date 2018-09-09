PSD's Dragnea: Idea of amnesty, not judicial illusion

Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea maintains that as far as he is concerned "the idea of the amnesty is not a judicial illusion."

He argued on Sunday evening, during a TV show at private TV broadcaster Antena 3 for the need to adopt a "package of solutions to mend the disasters generated by the involvement of the intelligence services in justice.""The idea of the amnesty is not a judicial illusion, to talk openly and trenchantly. There have been talks in the public sphere for a long time about finding a solution or a package of solutions to mend the disasters generated by the involvement of the services in justice, by the meddling of prosecutors in the courts and the detestable results of these illegal and unconstitutional protocols. For me and for us, as a party, the idea of an amnesty is not a judicial illusion."The PSD leader maintains he has requested the Gov't representatives to expedite the procedure "for the consequences of these damn protocols be erased.""The Gov't was asked, Mrs. Prime Minister was asked, the Justice Minister, others, to find solutions so that the consequences of these damn protocols be erased. There is not much work to do any more. No amnesty, that's alright. Let the innocents be given the possibility not to pay the cost of a witch hunt that has taken place in Romania, give the judges the possibility to rule without being terrorised," Liviu Dragnea added.