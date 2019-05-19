PSD's Dragnea: Wrongful laws had to be changed, to have each person benefit proper justice

The amendments by the parliamentary majority to the laws of justice were brought to change "the wrongful laws" and for "Romania to enjoy justice and each person benefits a proper justice", the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday in southern Targoviste.

"Yes, we amended laws because we had to change the wrongful law, to make justice in Romania and each person benefit a proper justice without any decisions given at the command of (president, ed. n.) Iohannis or the Securitate (former political police during Ceausescu era, ed. n.) people, because each and every Romanian has this right, as it is the rule of each European in their country. Yes, we started to expose the sinister political police machinery that has been erected in this country and has attained its climax with Iohannis's help and we will ruin it, my fellow nationals," Liviu Dragnea said at the PSD electoral meeting in Targoviste.He asserted that the president doesn't even deserve to be hooted."We have decided to halt the abuse of the force institutions and put the secret services within their constitutional layer. Each and everyone in Romania must do what the Constitution says. We've started to give the country's army what any NATO army has. We are kicking bureaucracy off the administration because we want to make it simpler all procedures so that we should not wait for years to start an investment. We have commenced to remove all hindrances from the public system that were blocking a motorway. And, to give an example of why a motorway was not completed for years, because a cave was populated with 7 bats and the bats were not there, in another part because the bears had to have their path where they never put foot for 41 - 42 years. Because of all this, we could not make motorways. Next week, on Wednesday the Craiova - Pitesti motorway kicks off works, and also next week the last procedures for the Ploiesti - Brasov motorway begin," Dragnea said.The PSD leader added that the current ruling coalition wishes to continue the investment in agriculture."Nowhere else is there a richer land than ours. The yield we are proud of are carried out by the Romanians, only that the PSD gov't did two things: it gave them the subsidies upfront and it gave them confidence to work in agriculture, and the outcome is there, because the land is the same, the weather is the same, too. (...) The yield we have got, the healthy food that begins to cluster in the stores is your merit, the merit of those who work, and it will never be the merit of those who swear, who lie, who hoot, and are violent. Romania will never develop with the bat, as (PNL leader, ed. n.) Orban says, as the (Save Romania Union, ed. n.) USR say, as Iohannis says," Liviu Dragnea concluded.