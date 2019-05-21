PSD's Liviu Dragnea on sentence in the case of fictitious hiring: 'I am completely innocent'

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said he is not nervous regarding the sentence to be issued on 27 May in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman Social Assistance and Child Protection Directorate General (DGASPC), mentioning that he is "completely innocent."

"I haven't been nervous for a long time. I am completely innocent. We'll see what the court decides. Certainly, nobody can stop the speculations with these coincidence, on the same day the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] had to rule on a fairly clear case and the ICCJ [the High Court of Cassation and Justice] the same. Let's see on 27 May," Liviu Dragnea told Adevarul Live on Tuesday.

He added that the ICCJ decision should be based on evidence, "evidence that doesn't exist."

The ICCJ established 27 May as the date to rule on the final sentence in the case of the fictitious hiring at the Teleorman DGASPC, in which PSD leader Liviu Dragnea stands trial.

AGERPRES