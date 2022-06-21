PSD suggests maximum prices to keep increases in fuel prices in check

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) says setting maximum prices for the final customer or constraining markups on the whole commercial chain, from the producer to the petrol station, are options that should be urgently discussed within the governing coalition.

In a press release on Tuesday, PSD welcomed the coalition parties' agreement on the need for decisive action by the government to combat rising fuel prices.

To that end, PSD is asking Energy Minister Virgil Popescu to urgently present to the coalition the regulatory proposal for achieving this objective, either price capping or another solution.

At the same time, PSD is saying that any delay in a decision by the executive seriously affects both the national economy and the purchasing power of the citizens.

"From the time the Ministry of Energy was given the task of presenting a legislative solution, fuel prices have increased by another 0.5 lei / liter. So, there is no time for analysis and debate! Action is needed. The government needs to step in urgently to put an end to these price increases," the statement said.

AGERPRES