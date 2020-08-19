PSD to discuss congress and context for submission of motion of censure at CExN meeting

The Social Democrats are having a meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN) on Wednesday, on which occasion they are set to discuss the organisation of the extraordinary congress on Saturday, and the local elections in September.

For now, the acting leader of the PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, and Senator Eugen Teodorovici, are the only candidates to the top job in the party.Marcel Ciolacu announced that he will have a team and a project for Romania to present.Eugen Teodorovici is the only Social Democrat MP who did not sign the motion of censure submitted by the Social Democrats on Monday."As far as I know, Mr Teodorovici also candidates for the congress, he is a member of PSD. (...) But he did not sign [the motion of censure - editor's note]. He is the only Social Democrat MP who did not sign the motion of censure," Ciolacu said on Monday.The Social Democrats could also discuss the political context created by the submission of the motion of censure against the Orban government.The PSD leader mentioned that PSD will go to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a proposal of Prime Minister if the motion passes Parliament: "We have a proposal of Prime Minister. He is not a member of the PSD at this point."