PSD to hold National Executive Committee Monday to discuss Government's situation

The social-democrats will gather on Monday, at the meeting of the National Executive Committee (CExN), to discuss the Government's situation and solutions for unlocking its activity, after President Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint the interim ministers, and also for the Presidency of the Senate.

According to sources from the PSD, the CExN meeting will take place on Monday, at 18.00 hrs, and the main topic of discussion will be the situation of the Government, whose activity is blocked after Klaus Iohannis refused to appoint the interim ministers proposed by the PM after the exit of the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) from the government.Cited sources say that another topic will be the head of the Senate, for which the PSD announced that it supports ALDE Senator Teodor Melescanu.The Executive Chairman of the PSD, Eugen Teodorovici, said on Thursday that the Government cannot hold meetings and cannot issue emergency ordinances, given that the team is incomplete. Teodorovici also stated that the PSD will decide whether the Prime Minister will submit to the vote in Parliament a restructuring of the Government."Here is the decision of the party, but I think we have to look very carefully, by the book, and as the Romanians expect, both variants: what a reshuffle, what a government restructuring means, because people are mainly waiting for a very active government team. Very little time is left until the end of our term as Government, but I say that many things can be done in one year. But it takes an active, energetic, determined and especially complete team", said Teodorovici.