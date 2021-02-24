PSD's Ciolacu: European officials support PSD's efforts related to National Recovery and Resilience Plan

European officials support PSD's (Social Democratic Party) involvement in the drafting of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan of the local authorities, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday.

"It is encouraging that the European officials support PSD's efforts related to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Today (Wednesday - editor's note) I had a discussion with Mr David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament, and he underscored it's essential the local authorities and the main social players get involved in the process of drafting the PNRR. I hope that this is a very clear signal for the Government. In assessing the national plans, the European Parliament will take into account such relevant criteria," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He also said he had another discussion with the leader of the S&D group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia Perez, who "reaffirmed that this plan must be drafted in close cooperation with the local players and discussed in the national Parliament.""The conclusion of the day is that the Citu Government should leave its arrogance aside and start working more seriously, according to the European practices and norms. This is what it should do if we want Romania not to lose 30 billion euros," said Ciolacu.