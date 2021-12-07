PSD's Ciolacu: Gov't coalition discusses service pensions for locally elected; bext solution - postponement

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu states that the government coalition discussed the service pensions for the local elected officials at the meeting on Monday, with the best solution being to postpone them for a year, agerpres reports.

"We have discussed this matter and we believe that the best solution for now is to extend the deadline. (...) For a year," said Marcel Ciolacu, at the end of the meeting of the government coalition that took place in Parliament.

He mentioned that the new meeting of the coalition will take place on Tuesday, 3.00 pm.