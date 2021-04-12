PSD's Ciolacu: Hospitals of excellence are attacked by minister Vlad Voiculescu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that an order was issued to evacuate Fundeni Hospital, adding that "hospitals of excellence are under attack" by Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu.

"What would you have done if you were the manager of the Foisor Hospital if you had been told that in two hours you have to evacuate the hospital? You know that the Foisor Hospital is a bone transplant medical unit. We've lost the lung transplant, we've lost the bone transplant, we've understood that orders are issued to also evacuate the Fundeni Hospital, so we're also losing the liver and kidney transplant! Don't you think there's something fishy about it?! That these hospitals of excellence are attacked by Vlad Voiculescu?! It is the work of thousands of doctors to having reached these transplants in Romania," Ciolacu said, in a press conference at the PSD headquarters, asked if the manager of the Foisor Hospital could have done anything to avoid evacuating patients in the way it was done, agerpres.ro confirms.

Ciolacu noted that the authorities' decision to divide hospitals into COVID and non-COVID is "nonsense".

"Don't you see that they always come with false themes, that 'we'll do, we'll take measures'? Let's see what they do! But isn't Foisor Hospital under Mr. Nicusor Dan [Bucharest Mayor]'s command or have I forgotten it? We've been telling them for a year that this decision with COVID and non-COVID hospitals is nonsense. People have no access, the chronically ill, to the medical act, and Romanians die relentlessly. After a year the international statistics come to show that we were right and we rank 10th in mortality, including COVID, as well as the chronically ill," Ciolacu said.