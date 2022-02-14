PSD's Ciolacu: I do not have a partnership with President Iohannis, I have an institutional relationship

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu says he does not have a partnership with President Klaus Iohannis, but an "institutional" relationship and discusses with him Romania's legislative priorities and commitments, Agerpres reports.

"It is an institutional relationship. I do not have a partnership with President Klaus Iohannis, as the PNL [National Liberal Party] does. (...) I want this government, apart from the fact that it is a functioning government with consistent parliamentary support, I want it to be efficient. It is the only thing I want. I still have an institutional relationship with the President, we are talking about the legislative priorities and the commitments that Romania is making," Ciolacu told Digi 24 private broadcaster on Sunday evening.Asked if PSD has a candidate for the presidential election, the Social Democrat leader said that there are many candidates in the party at the moment."PSD has several candidates at the moment. (...) I have announced that within PSD the national chairman being also a candidate for the position of president of Romania is over. I have announced that I want primaries in each chapter."