PSD's Ciolacu: I'm against introduction of green certificate at work; some measures taken too late

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Monday said that he did not agree with the introduction of the COVID-19 green certificate at work and that other measures would be "a little late" to take by the Romanian authorities at this point, in what concerns this document, which already exists in our country and operates based on an emergency ordinance, Agerpres reports.

"I am not a specialist in the field and I have made a clear appeal to politicians, including myself, to stop issuing more opinions in a field that we do not master. (...) We have a green certificate regulated by an emergency ordinance in force. I am against the idea of making green certificate mandatory at work. (...) Did the OECD explain in detail about this green certificate being made mandatory at work, about the doctors being forced to get vaccinated? For, as far as I know, 90pct of doctors are vaccinated. These measures are a bit late," said Ciolacu at the PSD headquarters, when asked if the coalition will discuss the recommendation of the representative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on extending the implementation of the green certificate in Romania in several activities and maybe for certain professions.Ciolacu was also asked if the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should be rethought."It is true that we have a low vaccination rate. It is easy to change ministers, it is easy to create majorities, it is very difficult to regain the credibility of Romanians," he said.