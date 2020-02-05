PSD's Ciolacu: In three months, this Gov't has brought chaos and instability

Social Democratic Party (PSD) acting leader Marcel Ciolacu, on Wednesday declared at the censure motion debate, that for three months, the Orban Government has brought "chaos" and "instability" and, therefore, it must leave.

"The PNL [the National Liberal Party]'s agenda is an abuse of power , the trampling underfoot of democracy, (...) austerity in the lives of Romanians. Nothing for people, nothing for their immediate needs. (...) No salaries, no allowances and no pensions. In just three months, this government has brought chaos and instability. That's why you must leave Mr. Orban," Ciolacu affirmed.In his opinion, "with the PNL Government, there is the risk to go to bed healthy and, God forbid, to wake up dead."