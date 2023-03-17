PSD's Ciolacu: Initiative of legislation regarding Romania's inclusion in Visa Waiver, sign of importance of a USA ally

The initiative to introduce legislation regarding the admission of Romania to the Visa Waiver Program represents a signal of the increasing importance of our nation as a "vital" ally of the USA in Europe, stated, on Friday, Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu.

"I very much appreciate the initiative of Senators Shaheen and Durbin to introduce legislation regarding Romania's admission to the US Visa Waiver Program, a signal of the increasing importance of our nation as a vital ally of the US in Europe," Marcel Ciolacu said in a post on Twitter.

US Senators Richard Durbin, number two in the Democratic leadership in the US Senate, and Jeanne Shaheen, the president of the Subcommittee on Europe within the Committee on Foreign Relations of the United States Senate, on Wednesday introduced a bill recommending the inclusion of Romania in the Visa Waiver Program, informed, on Thursday, the Embassy of Romania in the United States of America in a press release, told Agerpres.

The legislative initiative follows a visit that the two senators made to Romania last month, writes the quoted source.