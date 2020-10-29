PSD's Ciolacu: Law on election date to pass Parliament next week

PSD's (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday said that the draft law stipulating that the Parliament sets the date of the elections will be passed by the Legislative Forum next week and will be sent for promulgation before November 6, when the election campaign is set to begin, according to AGERPRES.

"We sent the law for promulgation, they attacked it [the PNL - National Liberal Party - with the Constitutional Court - editor's note]. Now we will finally pass it through the Parliament next week and we will see what happens. (...) Don't you think that the government should be responsible for stopping this rising trend of infections, instead of multiplying it? We are not making any effort to stop it. So it's a problem if the campaign starts. The campaign does not start next week, it will be a campaign that will start after 6 [November - editor's note], and by then, by 6, law will be sent for promulgation, and the president will decide what he wants to do," said Ciolacu, at the PSD headquarters, before the National Political Council of this party.

He mentioned that the situation in the Senate will be unblocked, with Senator Ion Ganea to be expelled from the party at the Council meeting and replaced from the Standing Bureau.

The National Political Council of PSD was convened for Thursday, at 12.00 pm, the proposal to exclude MP Ion Ganea from the party being among the items on the agenda.

The sittings of the Standing Bureau of the Senate, which had on their agenda the distribution to the committees for debate of the request for re-examination of the law establishing that the Parliament, and not the Government, establishes the election date for the election of the Senate and Deputies' Chamber have been postponed because of a lack of quorum.

The law that provides that Parliament sets the date of elections was initially adopted by Parliament, but challenged with the Constitutional Court by the Liberals. The court ruled that the draft was constitutional. The President referred it to Parliament for reconsideration. According to the CCR decision, once the law is adopted and promulgated, the government decision setting the date of the parliamentary elections on December 6 becomes null and void.