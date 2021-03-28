PSD's Ciolacu: Liviu Dragnea cannot be a party member again, according to statute

Liviu Dragnea cannot return to being a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), after he will be released from prison, according to PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who also said that the former Social Democrat leader has never called him to ask if he will be welcomed back by the party or not.

"I am not a specialist. But in terms of stature, Mr Dragnea can no longer be a party member," Ciolacu told Prima TV private television broadcaster on Sunday. He also said that, in his opinion, the discussion regarding Dragnea's return to PSD is a "false topic."

"Mr Dragnea never called me from prison to ask if I would receive him in PSD or not. This is a false topic. What I can tell you is that I am sorry that Mr Dragnea is currently in prison," Ciolacu said.The former PSD leader, Liviu Dragnea, was definitively sentenced, in May 2019, by the High Court of Cassation and Justice to three and a half years in prison in the process regarding the fictitious employments at the Teleorman Directorate for Child Protection.