PSD's Ciolacu: May 1st dedicated to those who truly hold this country on their shoulders

May 1st is dedicated to those who work hard and those who truly hold this country on their shoulders, Chairman of the Social democratic Part (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday, who joined the medical staff of the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

"I have chosen May 1st - the Labour Day to be with those for whom this day is an ordinary working day. I thanked the doctors and nurses at the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases for being on duty every day, as they did during the pandemic when they were on the front line of the fight against the virus. And I am glad that I was able to do this together with Professor Adrian Streinu-Cercel. Similarly, we must thank the policemen, firefighters and all those who are working today so that us, the rest of Romanians, can enjoy family and friends. Let's not forget that today is dedicated to those who work hard and to those who truly hold this country on their shoulders! Honour to work!," Marcel Ciolacu conveyed on a message posted on his Facebook page. AGERPRES