PSD's Ciolacu: Mr Iohannis is the crisis; PSD remains consistent about early elections

National chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that President Klaus Iohannis has to fulfill his constitutional duties as he is the most able to settle the ongoing political crisis, showing that PSD remains consistent with advocating early elections as the solution, and would like a government of specialists to lead the country until then.

"I think that at this moment the President of Romania has no solution. First of all, he has no solution to what he has created, because what we are experiencing now, this crisis, is a consequence of the fact that the President of Romania has violated the spirit of the Constitution and created this alliance of right-wing losers, and we all see what we are all experiencing right now, both economically and in terms of the pandemic. We remain consistent, and our clear opinion is that at this moment the political class must return to the Romanians, and the Romanians should decide who will lead Romania," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.

Asked about Iohannis's recent statements, Ciolacu added: "It means that the president has come to the PSD's conclusion that early elections must be held."

"PSD does not have a majority to enter the government. We are not connected to any principle of USR [Save Romania Union], of PNL [National Liberal Party]. (...) We understand that PNL also made some statutory decisions within the party that it does not negotiate with us. (...) I am glad that the President has come to the same conclusion as us that early elections are coming," the Social Democrat leader added.

Ciolacu said that it is out of the question for PSD to vote for a PNL minority government.

He also said that recently ousted Prime Minister Florin Citu receiving any vote from PSD after a motion against him cleared Parliament on a 2810 to nil vote is excluded.

Asked about the intention of the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) to trigger the removal from office of President Iohannis, Ciolacu said: "My opinion is that a party with 10 percent support cannot suspend a president."

Iohannis said on Wednesday that a caretaker government will stay in office until a solution is found, and voiced scepticism that a solution would become apparent in the first round of consultations with parliamentary parties and formations.