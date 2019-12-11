PSD's Ciolacu on President's criticism of simple motion:It's possible he is still in the political, electoral campaign game

Interim chairman of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday that the submission of the simple motion is a constitutional right of the Opposition and the fact that President Klaus Iohannis is criticizing this action against the Minister of Finance, Florin Citu, only shows he is doing "the same political and electoral campaign game."

"I believe that we have already got used to this attitude towards the Social Democratic Party of the President of Romania. I hope, with all my heart, that this is still the President's attitude from his first tenure. I can't wait to see the President's attitude in his second tenure starting with December 22. For it's possible that he is still doing the same political and electoral campaign game. I will tell you this very clearly that President Klaus Iohannis is the President-elect, so he is my President too, the President of all Romanians," Ciolacu told TVR national television broadcaster.He underscored that PSD is the only party in the Opposition right now and that, if its disappears, then there is no democracy in Romania anymore."If the Social Democratic Party disappears right now, there is no longer a democracy in Romania, for there is no Opposition. I believe that these should be the constitutional terms that the President should consider (...). Words like "hooligans" "hooligan gesture" ... The submission of a motion is a constitutional right of the Opposition, which the current power also used it every time, and simple motions are clearly meant for such figures like the Minister of Finance, Mr. Citu," added Ciolacu.The Social Democratic leader brought to mind that the Minister of Finance received a negative opinion from the specialized parliamentary committees."In my opinion, Mr Citu is totally overwhelmed by his responsibilities as Minister of Finance," said Ciolacu.President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the simple motion against the Minister of Finance was a "hooliganism" on PSD's part, first of all because it did not meet the criteria established through the Rules of the Senate regarding the manner in which such document is drafted.