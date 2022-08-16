PSD's Ciolacu says ruling coalition to meet on best solutions for energy prices

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), in the ruling coalition, Marcel Ciolacu, said that there will be a meeting today of the leaders of the ruling coalition to discuss energy prices.

"From my point of view, there is no tension within the coalition. I think the uttermost priority for everyone at the moment is to find the best solutions for energy prices. There are two clear components, there is this period when the energy is already sold and let's see the approach for next year, when 75% of the energy is still not sold.(...) It is more than certain that today there will be a meeting [of the leaders of the coalition]," Ciolacu said at the PSD headquarters.He added that a solution must be found to stop price gouging on the energy market, and that the Ministry of Energy should come up with some proposals for the green energy, for which the Romanian government issues certificates, and the green energy produced in Romania is exported.Ciolacu said that the measures for the energy industry must be adopted by the government by September 1 and be applied for a longer period, throughout 2025.