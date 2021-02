PSD's Ciolacu tells PM Citu his 10 minute speech costs Romania 600,000 euros in loans

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu told a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday that Prime Minister Citu borrowed 600,000 euros in the 10 minutes he spoke during a Prime Minister's Question Time debate.

"Mr Prime Minister, you spoke for about 10 minutes. During all this time you got Romania indebted by 600,000 euros; 1,000 euros per second, money stolen from the pockets of every Romanian that will be paid for by our children and grandchildren. Mr Citu, you have no money to give the back pay to the miners in the Jiu Valley, although in the election campaign you found 2 billion only for the PNL mayors in electoral bribe. To top it all, that was of no use to you because you lost the elections. Give the money to the people urgently. Stop mistreating them, this is money earned and deserved by the miners," Ciolacu told a Prime Minister's Question Time at a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.