PSD's Ciolacu: There is a majority in Parliament just with PSD, PNL and the minorities.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the minority group are currently holding a majority in Parliament, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday, adding that he wants the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to stay in power, told Agerpres.

Asked if, in the event that PSD stays in power with PNL only, he will have peace of mind regarding the laws passed in the Parliament, Ciolacu said: "I can live with this problem and there is a majority in Parliament, even if it were just PSD and PNL, but, as you well know, there is also the minority group, which will participate today in the finalisation of the governing agenda. At this moment, UDMR has not announced whether or not it wants to attend."

Asked what will happen to UDMR, he said: "At the political level - let's do our job. Politics means negotiations."

"At this moment, we entered a different institutional logic, namely the prime minister has gone to take the mandate to the President of Romania, the President of Romania will call us for consultations; there will be a prime minister-delegate - if you have questions ask the President of Romania, because it is the constitutional power of the President of Romania to make this designation - and with certainty, if I were the prime minister-designate, I would have a meeting with Mr Kelemen Hunor [UDMR's national leader] after that designation, together with Chairman Nicolae Ciuca. And I am firmly convinced that I will come and inform you."

He added that there will be negotiations and he will meet PNL national leader Nicolae Ciuca and national leader of UDMR Kelemen Hunor.

"It was as if we were still together three years ago when I was accused of selling Transylvania and I had secret meetings in the offices of the Romanian Parliament. And it was still you asking me if I sold Transylvania or if we had meetings. Now I see that I am no longer selling Transylvania to UDMR and I am no longer the partner to the UDMR, suddenly I am the one who brings out UDMR. My opinion is that in politics I think we have the right, as everywhere, to have a negotiation. What I can say very clearly today is the fact that, if I will be the designated person, I will have a meeting with Chairman Kelemen Hunor, with PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca. Furthermore, I want UDMR to stay in power. (...) We have respected each other and I believe that there are no major changes in the composition of the ministries."

Ciolacu added that he hopes that the new government will be inaugurated by vote by Thursday at the latest.