PSD's Ciolacu urges teaches to return to classes: We are speaking about the children's future

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu urges teachers to return to classes in order to end this school year well, saying that the discussions on the "legitimate problems" in the system must continue, but we also need to think about the children's future, told Agerpres.

"Discussions on the legitimate problems in the system must continue, but we are also speaking about the children's future right now. That's why all exams must take place according to the announced schedules," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He specified that the ordinance for the immediate increase in the incomes of teachers and non-teaching staff was published in the Official Journal, but mentions that this must be complemented by a "consistent" reform of the salaries in the education system.

"And this will happen no later than next year, when the future law of the unitary salary will be applied. I will stay open for dialogue and for finding some realistic and applicable solutions, which will bring more justice in the education system. This it's just the first step! Moreover, I clearly assumed that the future Government will continue - with even more force - to restore due respect and dignity to teachers," added the PSD leader.

