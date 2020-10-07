PSD's Grindeanu launches government programme for 2021-2024

The first deputy chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Sorin Grindeanu, presented on Wednesday the government programme of the party for the period 2021-2024, specifying that it was discussed with the unions and employers' associations and "has at its core the safety of jobs", according to Agerpres.

"This programme has the security of jobs at its core - it is an essential component of the government programme we present to the Romanians. From our point of view, this is essential. If we have secure and paid jobs, then we will be able to have economic growth, we can increase salaries, we can increase living standard," Grindeanu told a press conference.

He also specified that the PSD government programme addresses the stimulation and rewarding of work, the active force in society.

"We want to increase the minimum salary, and employers must understand that unless we do have decent salaries, they will no longer have workforce, because Romanians will choose to work abroad. It is mandatory to have workforce in the country, it is a priority objective. We have measures aimed at raising the birth rate because, if we do not do this now, we will soon have no more employees to pay the pensions of those who have retired. (...) Through this programme, we cover all types of capital, for it is important to produce added value in Romania.