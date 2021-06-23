PSD's Simonis: Venice Commission demands further clarification on firing of Ombudsman Weber

The Venice Commission has sent a letter to the chairs of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament requesting further clarifications over Ombudsman Renate Weber having been removed from office, Social Democratic Party (PSD) floor leader Alfred Simonis said on Wednesday, agerpres report.

"Yesterday, the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and the chair of the Senate received a letter from the Venice Commission requesting - quite resolutely I should day - additional clarifications regarding the premature removal from office of Mrs Renate Weber, the ombudsman, a letter that was hidden today with the standing bureaus. The two parliamentary chairs did not lodge it, they were hesitant when asked by our colleagues if they received this document, they said yes and no. The speaker of the Chamber of Deputies did not speak into the microphone to remain on the record. Basically, it is an attack on the fundamental institutions of a democratic state, of Romania, and these consequences will be borne by everyone," Simonis said after a joint meeting of the standing bureaus.

According to Simonis, this letter clearly states the reasons why an ombudsman can be dismissed and asks for further clarification from the two leaders over the claims constitutional violations and the reasons why the ombudsman was prematurely dismissed."It is very serious on the one hand that such a document has been hidden from us; on the other hand, that such a document is not taken into account. The procedure for appointing a new ombudsman should be delayed pending our submission of a response to the Venice Commission and getting a decision of the court," added Simonis.He also criticised the fact that the procedure for appointing a new ombudsman had started before the constitutional court had the time to consider the case.