PSD'sCiolacu: Romanian state won't have capacity to attract funds for all hospitals under PNRR

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (co-ruling PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that he does not believe that the Romanian state will have the capacity to attract all the funds for the hospitals under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) or through the financial exercises, noting that the Government must sit at the table with the private environment to measure what amounts can be attracted by the public and private health systems, told Agerpres.

At the launch event of the Romanian version of the "White Charter of Romanian SMEs", Marcel Ciolacu recalled the circumstances in which PSD entered the government.

"The fruit of economic growth must be redistributed further to the people through public policies and through economic incentives for companies, and protecting the purchasing power of the population through income indexation means maintaining a consumption that will continue to support the progress of the economy," said Marcel Ciolacu .

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies said that our country is still in a difficult situation from an economic and social point of view, especially since we do not know what is happening in the euro zone or in Ukraine.

"What's more, in such moments the state must stand by the private investor. If we go by slogans such as: we must let the free market regulate things by itself, I'm afraid we'll be looking at a real jungle, where the big and strong will survive, and many of the smaller ones will disappear. It would mean looking at hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized companies that would invest less because there is uncertainty, demand decreases, costs increase," added Ciolacu.

"At this moment, Romania should attract around one billion euros per month," Ciolacu said, adding that the portion the state cannot attract in the large infrastructure should be considered, with the amendment of procurement laws, and redirected to private environment.