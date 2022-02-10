Public administration unionists enter Japanese strike on Thursday

Public administration employees, members of the unions affiliated to the National Federation of Administration Unions (FNSA), are starting a Japanese strike on Thursday, according to a press release sent on Wednesday by the Cartel Alfa National Trade Union Confederation (CNS Cartel Alfa).

During the protest, public administration employees, union members, will carry out their activity under normal circumstances, without halting working hours, but they will wear a white arm-band or will post on their office door, as a sign of protest, the announcement that contains the unionists' demands.

The union is requesting the Government to immediately and fully apply Framework-Law no 153/2017 regarding wages for staff paid from public funds, by revoking the measure of freezing salaries / income in the budget sector for the year 2022, including the allowance of the dignitaries from local public administration.

The second demand of FNSA is changing Art. 11, paragraph (4) of Law no 153/2017 regarding reporting the totality of employees' income from the local public administration to the allowance of deputy mayors / deputy chairpersons of the county councils.

In this sense, the Federation is requesting the kick off of talks and negotiations in order to either replace the phrase "income" with "basic salary", or exclude some categories of salary rights, such as food allowance, vacation allowance / vacation vouchers, wage increase from European funds, bonuses for work conditions, starting from the imposed limit.

The Japanese strike on Thursday is part of the protest action program established by the Executive Bureau of the National Federation of Administration Unions.