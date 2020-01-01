Public Finance Ministry wants to borrow more than 5 billion RON from banks in January

The Public Finance Ministry (MFP) has planned to borrow in January from the commercial banks over 4.4 billion RON, of which 300 million RON through a discounted treasury certificates issue and 4.1 billion RON through seven state bonds issue, to which could add 615 million RON through noncompetitive offers' additional sessions related to the bonds' bids.

The amount is 930 million RON smaller than the one scheduled for December 2019 and will be destined to refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.

On 9 January is scheduled a bid for the discounted treasury certificates worth 300 million RON, on a 364-day period, with 11 January 2021 due date.

Likewise, the MFP scheduled seven benchmark bonds issue worth 4.1 billion lei, followed the very next day by an additional session of noncompetitive offers worth 15% of the initial value of the bonds' issue (615 million RON in all). The bond issues will count for 800 million RON (two issues), 600 million RON (two issues), 500 million RON (two issues) and 300 million RON (one issue).