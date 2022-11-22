Public Health Institute posts 100 SARS-CoV-2 sequences for last week

The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of November 14-20, 100 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected.

According to the INSP, until November 20, 9,669 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, told Agerpres.

Of these, the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 2,974 (31%) cases.

Among the reports from last week, in no case was the BA.4 subvariant detected, and in 74 cases there was the BA.5 subvariant detected.

To date, the BA.5 subvariant has been detected in 3,258 cases (34%).

According to the INSP, until November 20, a number of 18,041 sequences were reported to the INSP-CNSCBT.

The 100 sequences last week were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (53) and INBI Bals (47).