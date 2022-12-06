 
     
Public Health Institute posts 106 SARS-CoV-2 sequences for last week

Agerpres
INSP

The National Institute of Public Health on Tuesday informed that, in the week of November 28-December 4, 106 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 were reported in which the Omicron variant was detected.

According to the INSP, until December 4, 9,742 cases with the Omicron variant were confirmed, told Agerpres.

Of these, the BA.2 subvariant was detected in 2,975 (31%) cases.

Among the reports from last week, in no case was the BA.4 subvariant detected, and in 72 cases there was the BA.5 subvariant detected.

To date, the BA.5 subvariant has been detected in 3,330 cases (34%).

According to the INSP, until December 4, a number of 18,147 sequences were reported to the INSP-CNSCBT.

The 106 sequences last week were reported by INCDMM Cantacuzino (44) and INBI Bals (30), INSP (32).

