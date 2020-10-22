Public institutions may acquire, with no restrictions, legal consultancy, assistance and representation services

The Senate adopted in plenum, on Wednesday, the legislative proposal by which public institutions have the possibility to acquire, with no restrictions, legal consultancy, assistance and representation services, according to AGERPRES.

The legislative proposal removes from Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 26/2012 regarding some measures to reduce public costs and strengthen financial discipline the article that limited the possibility of acquiring legal consultancy, assistance and/or representation for public institutions and authorities of the central and local public administration regardless of their manner of financing and subordination, for national societies, national companies and commercial companies with full or majority state capital, as well as for autonomous administrations that have in their organizational structure their own legal specialty personnel.

OUG 26/2012 only allowed the contracting of such services only in "highly justified situations".

Save Romania Union Senator George Dirca explained the vote against cast by the representatives of the formation, arguing that the normative act would "hinder access to justice".

"I am afraid that this legislative proposal will make the legal departments in institutions disappear and thus institution may squander money on consultancy hours granted at exorbitant prices. Through such amendments access to justice is hindered," said, in the plenum, George Dirca.

The legislative proposal, initiated by Social Democrat senators Robert Cazanciuc and Radu Preda, together with Liberal senators Daniel Fenechiu and Nicoleta Pauliuc, will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, decisional chamber in this case.