Publisind union protests in front of Gov't seat

Representatives of the Publisind Federation are protesting on Wednesday in front of the Government's seat against the freezing of salaries and bonuses, the non-indexation of pensions with the value of inflation, as well as for a minimum salary increase correlated with the price increase, according to AGERPRES.

"We do not ask for salary increases! The Romanian Government must respect its own normative acts assumed at Executive level and approved in the Romanian Parliament. We are public sector employees and this must not be a stigma! We cannot negotiate our salaries as we cannot refuse restrictions, prohibitions and incompatibilities imposed by law. For a decent and fair salary we have been expecting our turn since 2010, when a large part of our rights were eradicated, including the payment of overtime. (...) We consider that the austerity measures imposed by the Citu Government represent the last solution to the economic problems that our country is going through. The increase in the budget deficit is a pretext at hand for all governments that are primarily willing to cut," the unionists said.

They point out in a release that all unions affiliated with Publisind feel the pressure of these measures "which will deepen rather than solve the pay inequities in the public system."

"The suspension of the application of the framework law on public sector remuneration is equivalent to the brutal cuts in wages during the economic crisis, representing austerity measures that have not proved effective and have made it very difficult to return to normal. It has been demonstrated that decreasing the purchasing power including by the insufficient increase in minimum salary affects productivity. We urge that the Government abandon these measures and apply the law, as adopted by the Romanian Parliament," the unionists added.

Representatives of Publisind are protesting on Wednesday, according to the program, also in front of the Prefectures from Iasi, Cluj and Caras Severin counties.

The Publisind federation, affiliated to the National Trade Union Bloc, totaling 35,000 members in the fields of police and border police, penitentiary and probation police, central and local public administration, social assistance, judicial registry, sports and youth, financial and financial control, finance and environment launched protests starting with December 31, 2020.