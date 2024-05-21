Q1 job vacancies number stands at 35,000 (statistics)

The number of job vacancies stood at 35,000 in the first three months of 2024, an increase of 1,700 compared to the previous quarter, but compared to the same period last year, it decreased by 12,100, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday.

According to the source, the vacancy rate decreased by 0.24 percentage points compared to the first three months of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, the estimated job vacancy rate is 0.69%, up 0.04 percentage points from the previous quarter.

According to the INS, in the first quarter of 2024, the highest job vacancy rates were in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (1.53%), financial intermediation and insurance (1.51%), and water distribution; sanitation, waste management, remediation activities; and show, cultural and entertainment activities (1.36% each).

Over 23% of the total number of job vacancies were concentrated in manufacturing (8,100 vacancies), and the rate accounted for 0.74%.

The budget sector accounted for more than 19% of total job vacancies. Thus, 3,000 vacancies were registered in health and social work and public administration, and 700 vacancies in education.

At the other end of the scale, job vacancy rates were lowest in education (0.20%), mining and quarrying (0.25%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing (0.37%).

The fewest job vacancies were in real estate and mining and quarrying (100 vacancies each) and other services (200 vacancies).