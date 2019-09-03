Q2 2019 hourly labour costs, up 5.7pct in Romania from Q1

Hourly labour costs in Romania adjusted for working days recorded an increase by 5.7pct in Q2 2019 from Q1 2019 and by 12.46pct from Q2 2018, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Compared with Q1 2019, hourly labour costs adjusted for working days increased in the second quarter for all economic activities. The most significant increases were in the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply (21.68pct); financial and insurance intermediation (16.88pct) and in real estate transactions (11.43pct).The smallest increases in the hourly labour costs adjusted for working days occurred in construction (2.05pct); professional, scientific and technical activities (2.89pct) and in information and communications (2.98pct).Compared with the previous quarter, the increase in direct labour costs (wages) was 5.66pct in Q2 2019, and that of the indirect costs (non-wages) was 7.25pct.Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, hourly labour costs adjusted for working days increased in Q2 2019 for all economic activities. The largest increases in the hourly labor costs adjusted for working days were reported in education (21.81pct), as an effect of applying the legal provisions, and also in construction (18.28pct) and in entertainment, cultural and recreational activities (17.78pct).The smallest Q2 2019 increases adjusted for working days as against Q2 2018 were reported in information and communications (6.67pct); mining and quarrying (7.48pct); health and social work (8.09pct), and in financial and insurance intermediation (8.47pct).The increase against the same quarter of the previous year in direct costs (wages) was 12.51pct, and in in indirect costs (non-wages) was 10.87pct."The quarterly labour cost index is a short-term indicator that allows the evaluation of trends in hourly costs incurred on the employer by the employed workforce," according to INS.

AGERPRES