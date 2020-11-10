Radu Ciorniciuc's documentary 'Acasa/My Home' nominated for European Film Academy Awards

Radu Ciorniciuc's film "Acasa/My Home" is the first Romanian debut documentary nominated for the European Film Academy Awards (EFA), a release informs today.

"Acasa/My Home" tells the story of a family trying to adapt to urban life after having lived for 18 years in the Vacaresti Delta, and who fight for acceptance and their own definition of freedom; director Radu Ciorniciuc, cinematographer Mircea Topoleanu and screenwriter Lina Vdovii followed the members of the Enache family for four years.

"This nomination is one of the most important and beautiful recognitions of our work. It is a huge opportunity to highlight the human and social themes that the film 'Acasa/My Home' touches on, in a broader, European context. But the highest credit goes to the Enache family, the main characters of the film; we thank them for their trust and for accepting to be part of a story that has the power to unite, to restore our trust in our fellow humans. Because only together, through tolerance, care and patience we can be really strong - and this is the most important lesson the story of the Enache family has to tell," said director Radu Ciorniciuc.

Romania is represented at the 33rd EFA edition by two documentaries - "Acasa/My Home", by Radu Ciorniciuc and "Colectiv", by Alexander Nanau - an important first for the local cinematography.

The two movies are also part of the selection of the International Documentary Association (IDA) Awards 2020 dedicated to documentary feature films.

"Acasa/My Home" is eligible for an Oscar nomination in the "Best Documentary" category. Radu Ciorniciuc's film is represented in the United States by Zeitgeist Films, in partnership with Kino Lorber. The US premiere will take place in January 2021, after which it will be included in the online program Kino Now.

Lina Vdovis signs the film's screenplay, Andrei Gorgan is the video editor, and Mircea Topoleanu is the photography director, together with Radu Ciorniciuc. The producer is Monica Lazurean-Gorgan, through the Manifest Film production house, in co-production with HBO Europe, Corso Film (Germany) and Kino Company (Finland).

"Acasa/My Home" was made with the support of the National Center of Cinematography, the Romanian Television Broadcasting Corporation, Creative Europe, Cinelabs (Romania) and Beep Studio (Czech Republic).