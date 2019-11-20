 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Radu Hanga, elected Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO

Radu Hanga was elected on Wednesday CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) for the next four years by the BVB stockholders, according to sources with the General Meeting of BVB Shareholders.

At the same time, Dragos Neacsu, Robert Pana, Dan Paul, Stefan Szitas, Mihaela Biciu, Radu Hanga, Octavian Molnar, Claudia Ionescu and Razvan Rat were elected to the BVB Board of Governors.

Competing for membership of the BVB Board were 12 candidates: respectively Mihaela Ioana Biciu, Radu Hanga, Claudia Gabriela Ionescu, Valerian Ionescu, Gabriel Marica, Octavian Molnar, Otto Emil Naegeli, Dragos Valentin Neacau, Robert Cosmin Pana, Dan Viorel Paul, Razvan Legian Rat and Stefan Szitas.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) notified BVB about withdrawing its nomination of Volker Potthoff as candidate for a board member because of the limited time for submitting the documentation related to the application, as well as the candidate's request.

Three of the 12 candidates also competed for the BVB CEO position: Radu Hanga, Dragos Valentin Neacsu and Dan Viorel Paul.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.