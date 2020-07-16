Raed Arafat files complaint at DIICOT for death threats

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat filed, on Thursday, with the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) headquarters, a criminal complaint against those who threatened him with death on social networks.

"These are two death threats that have been made public and that have been quite obvious, from people who can even do harm. So I came and filed the complaint, and from here the authorities take over. One through a film that has been posted publicly and one through the public posting that everyone knows," Arafat said as he left the DIICOT headquarters.

He said he did not know the person who made the threats.

"These really seemed serious and I had to file them [the complaints], because you cannot allow that. I hope everything is ok," said Raed Arafat.

Police opened an investigation after Raed Arafat was threatened with death on Facebook by a man from Alba Iulia, who claims that the COVID-19 pandemic does not exist, all being a conspiracy.

"Mr. Raed Arafat, I will be the one to bury you with a pig in a Stone tomb! I am summoning you to leave this territory before our meeting!," the man wrote on Facebook.