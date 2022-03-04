 
     
Raed Arafat: Romania will donate 11 ambulances to Ukraine

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved, by a decision, the donation of 11 emergency and transport ambulances to Ukraine, the Head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat announced on Friday.

Representatives of the emergency inspectorates and the ambulance services where these vehicles will be picked up have been asked to have a complete overhaul and check before being handed over to Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

"They will be needed, it is a request that has also been received from Ukraine to provide such means to be able to transport patients, wounded and so on. This is what Romania is responding to with this very important donation," Raed Arafat said.

