Raiffeisen Bank ends Q3 2019 with net profit of 536 mln lei

Raiffeisen Bank ended the third quarter of 2019 with a net profit of 536 million lei, compared to 718 million lei in the same period of last year, according to a press release of the bank.

"The 25pct decrease in the net profit (year on year) comes from several non-recurring events such as: the methodological changes in the provision of credit risk and the provision of the participation in the Aedificium Bank for Housing subsidiary," the release informs.

Raiffeisen Bank's total assets reached 42.38 billion lei on 30 September, 2019 (an increase by 8pct, year on year), and the bank's revenues advanced by 5pct, year on year, up to 1.95 billion lei. Net loans increased by 13pct in Q3, year on year, and all customer segments recorded positive developments: the balance of loans to large and medium-sized companies increased by 14pct compared to the same period of 2018, the loans for SMEs rose by 5pct, and those for individuals by 9pct.

The number of digital customers of the bank (those using online and mobile banking applications) reached 675,000 in Q3 2019.

At end-Q3, Raiffeisen Bank's credit card portfolio had over 500,000 active cards.

Also then, the bank had 4,829 employees, 366 agencies (of which 32 cashless) and a network of over 820 ATMs, 22,200 POS devices and 290 multi-functional machines.

Raiffeisen Bank serves over 2 million clients in Romania, approximately 91,000 SMEs and 5,750 large and medium-sized corporations.