Raluca Olaru and Nadia Kicenok in semifinals of doubles event in Moscow (WTA)

Raluca Olaru

Romanian-Ukrainian pair Raluca Olaru / Nadia Kicenok qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event at the Moscow tennis tournament (WTA 500), with total prizes of 565,530 dollars, on Wednesday, after the forfeit of the Russian couple Ana Kalinskaia / Anastasia Potapova, at the score of 5-2.

The encounter in the quarterfinals lasted only 33 minutes before the Russian women gave up the fight, informează Agerpres.

Olaru and Kicenok, the 4th seeds, secured a cheque for 10,000 dollars and 185 WTA points in doubles.

On Thursday, Simona Halep will face the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in the second round.

