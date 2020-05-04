Rd 19,400 persons have crossed border in past 24 hours

Approximately 19,400 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, and more than 12,100 means of transport have passed through border points in the last 24 hours, the IGPF (Border Police General Inspectorate, ed. n.) informed on Monday morning.

On the entrance lane there were about 8,400 persons with 5,300 means of transport, and on the exit lane there were 11,000 persons with 6,800 means of transport.

During the above-mentioned period, at the Hungarian border about 11,300 persons and 6,700 means of transport showed up for control formalities, of whom about 4,300 persons with 2,200 means of transport on the way into the country. In the areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police found 31 illegal deeds (11 felonies and 20 violations of the law) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods (to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, which exceeded the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeited, totalling about 1,600 lei. The amount of the fines imposed amounts to more than 18,000 lei.

Entry into the country was not allowed for 4 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions laid down by law, and also not allowed to leave were 4 Romanian citizens for various legal reasons, IGPF said.