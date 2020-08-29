Rectification to news item broadcast on Friday, 18:15, on the English newswire

In the news item titled 'Aviation accident at Baneasa Airport because of faulty landing gear' broadcast on Friday at 18:15 on the English newswire the second paragraph will read correctly '68 persons on board,' instead of '84 passengers on board,' according to a rectification sent by CNAB Spokesman Valentin Iordache.

We hereby broadcast again the news item in the correct form:

Bucharest, Aug 28 /Agerpres/ - An aviation accident occurred on Friday at Bucharest Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu airport, after a Boeing 767 aircraft, a special regime flight, recorded a malfunction on the main landing gear, according to the information provided by the spokesman of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), Valentin Iordache.

The aircraft had 68 persons on board (44 passengers and 24 crew members), who were evacuated safely and were not injured.

The accident took place at 14:52, and an investigation is already underway, being carried out by the Authority for Investigations and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (AIAS).

"Airport crews (firefighters, ambulances) acted promptly, according to specific procedures. The airport's landing-takeoff runway is closed. The commercial traffic, which takes place at Henri Coanda Airport, was not affected," mentions Iordache.