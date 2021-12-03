'Regina Maria' frigate successfully wraps up third NATO mission this year

The 'Regina Maria' F-222 frigate will arrive on December 6 in the military port of Constanta, back from a Mediterranean Sea stint between October 27 and November 30 during which it participated in NATO maritime traffic monitoring missions, as part of a standing NATO naval group, the Romanian Navy General Staff (SMFN) informs on Friday, agerpres reports.

During the six weeks of mission in the eastern Mediterranean, 'Regina Maria' covered more than 4,500 nautical miles in about 500 hours.

"Concomitantly with the missions received from NATO's Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM), the Romanian military ship also participated in the multinational exercises 'Dogu Akdeniz 21' organized by the Turkish Navy, and 'NIRIIS 21', organized by the Greek Navy, alongside more than 50 ships, 8 submarines and dozens of allied and partner military aircraft," reads a SMFN release.According to the cited source, Romania's NATO accession in 2004 was considered one of the greatest successes of Romanian politics since 1989. Our country's contribution to the promotion of the Alliance's security policy has extended beyond the Black Sea basin, as Romanian marines have participated, since 2005, in NATO missions and operations in the Mediterranean Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Indian Ocean and Afghanistan, to ensure the security of Alliance members.In 2021, the Romanian military ships that are part of the naval force made available to NATO were included six times into standing naval groups of the Alliance and put in over 130 days of mission in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.This year, minesweeper 'Lt. Lupu Dinescu' was three times part of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG-2), and the 'Regina Maria' frigate also participated three times in the missions of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG-2).Moreover, in September this year 'Regina Maria' took command of the Sea Guardian NATO Operation conducted in the Mediterranean Sea, and carried out missions for the monitoring of maritime traffic and combat of terrorist actions on the southern flank of Europe, while minelayer 'Vice-Admiral Constantin Balescu' participates between October and December in the EUNAVFOR MED IRINI EU operation for the implementation of the arms embargo off the Libyan coast, in the Mediterranean basin.The participation of Romanian military ships and crews in North Atlantic Alliance missions and operations contributes to the development of interoperability between the Romanian Navy and NATO and EU partners, as well as to the promotion of the democratic values of the North Atlantic Alliance.