Registrations of natural legal entities decrease 27.17pct in first two months of 2020

The number of registrations of natural legal entities decreased in the first two months of 2020 by 27.17pct, compared to the same period of 2019, to 21,106, of which 14,982 (71pct) were limited companies, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office.

Most registrations were in Bucharest, respectively 3,484 (plus 14.95pct compared to January-February 2019), and in the counties of Cluj - 1,140 (plus 1.24pct), Iasi - 1,000 (minus 17.83pct) ) and Ilfov - 994 (plus 14.91pct). At the opposite end, the smallest number of registrations were in Ialomita - 149 (minus 54.98pct), Caras-Severin - 173 (minus 30.24pct) and Tulcea - 181 (minus 19.91pct).

Increases in the number of registrations of natural and legal entities were seen only in Bucharest (plus 14.95pct), Ilfov (plus 14.91pct) and Cluj (plus 1.24pct), while the most significant decreases were recorded in Ialomita (minus 54.98pct), Salaj (minus 48.71pct) and Dambovita (minus 48.68pct).

The areas where most registrations have been made are wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 4,621 (minus 19.33pct), construction - 2,714 (minus 16.62pct) and transport and storage - 2,318 (plus 14.75pct).

In February, 11,314 natural and legal entities were registered, most in Bucharest (1,888) and in the counties of Cluj (651), Ilfov (536) and Iasi (521).