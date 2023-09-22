REPER ready to support minority gov't, PNL should decide what it wants in Romanian politics

The National Liberal Party (PNL) must decide what it wants in Romanian politics, because sooner or later, the Liberal leaders "will have to face reality," MEP Dacian Ciolos said on Friday, amid government steps to take responsibility for the fiscal package. Ciolos announced that REPER lawmakers are willing to support a minority government with the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Force of the Right Party.

"Sooner or later, the Liberal leaders will have to face reality and decide if they are truly liberal or if they accept the status of a PSD subsidiary. It may be an easy life to be in PSD's tow at the rule or in elections, but I don't think that those who voted at least once in their life with PNL appreciate subordination to Marcel Ciolacu and receiving orders from an office in Kiseleff Blvd. where Ion Iliescu's portrait is still on display. I think it is enough for our history that the Christian Democratic National Peasant Party dissolved into PSD, maybe we can prevent PNL from having the same fate," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

According to him, "Marcel Ciolacu's assuming responsibility for imposing taxes on those who keep the Romanian economy dynamic gives Liberal leaders the opportunity to take a step aside from the subordination relationship with the PSD."

"A text for a censure motion against the tax increases planned by Marcel Ciolacu has been around since yesterday, an invitation to all parties in the democratic opposition to initiate this motion together. I heard many people in the PNL saying that they know that the measures proposed by the PSD target exactly the people with liberal professions, entrepreneurs, Romanian companies, that the PSD hits precisely at the Liberal electorate because it doesn't care if they vote or not. In fact, they would prefer them not to vote because this way their own percentage would increase. So, if it decides to support the PSD government in Parliament, the PNL could also very well dissolve after such a vote. But it also has the chance to sign and vote against Marcel Ciolacu," Dacian Ciolos argues, assuring that if they vote against the Ciolacu government, the Liberals can stay at rule, even with a Liberal prime minister.

"We can discuss the rapid formation of a minority government that we are willing to support in Parliament. It is a direct invitation for the USR and the Force of the Right, which, after the failed experience with the Citu government, may understand that feeding off PNL's doom is exactly what PSD and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians are doing today, nothing original and beneficial for Romanian politics," Ciolos said.